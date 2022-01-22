State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Oppenheimer worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPY opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

In related news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

