Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEOAY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.26.

SEOAY stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

