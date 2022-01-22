Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,875.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of SAUHY stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.86. Straumann has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

