Stronghold Digital Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,472 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,795% compared to the typical daily volume of 447 put options.
Shares of SDIG stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.
