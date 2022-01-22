Stronghold Digital Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,472 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,795% compared to the typical daily volume of 447 put options.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

