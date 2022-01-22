Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
NYSE MSC opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $682.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.80. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $24.41.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%.
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
