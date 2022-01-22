Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SZU. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.16) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.89) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.38 ($16.34).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €12.56 ($14.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.20 and a 200 day moving average of €13.37. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 40.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($16.61).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.