Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Summit Materials by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

