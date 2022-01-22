Summitry LLC Has $56.36 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summitry LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 3.5% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $56,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Booking by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.04.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $87.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,345.86. 582,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,919. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,323.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,321.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

