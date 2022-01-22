Summitry LLC Purchases 11,530 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Progressive stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.02. 4,086,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,265. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

