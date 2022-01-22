Summitry LLC Sells 358 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summitry LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 447,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,793,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

