Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Citigroup

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and set a C$42.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

