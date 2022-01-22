SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Hold Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 11,410,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $1,150,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.