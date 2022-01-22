Superior Gold Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CVE:SGI opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.05 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.05 million during the quarter.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

