Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

SUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.23) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

LON:SUR opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £158.84 million and a P/E ratio of 20.53. Sureserve Group has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 106 ($1.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.