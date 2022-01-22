SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issues Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIVB stock traded down $66.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $581.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.97. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $435.77 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $783.56.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

