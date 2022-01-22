Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.88. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The company had revenue of $552.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

