Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Strategic Education worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Strategic Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 17.7% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.