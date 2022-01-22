Swiss National Bank Acquires 75,400 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after buying an additional 497,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after buying an additional 313,463 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

