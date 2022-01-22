Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Covetrus worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $227,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVET opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CVET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

