Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 189,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 1.41. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

