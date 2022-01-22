Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 325.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

