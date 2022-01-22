Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

