Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 857,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $41,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 102,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

SYF stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.