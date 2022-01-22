Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 845,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,484,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.