Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.