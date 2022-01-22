T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $154.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.23.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

