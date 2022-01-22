Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BNP Paribas currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.77.

TTWO opened at $164.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.24. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

