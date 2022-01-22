Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $123.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 425.41 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after buying an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after buying an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $46,510,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.