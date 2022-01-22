Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $160.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $137.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.84.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.