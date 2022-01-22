Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $160.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $137.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.44.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.84.
In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.