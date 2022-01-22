Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,849,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

