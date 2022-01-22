Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.