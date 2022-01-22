TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 88,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.