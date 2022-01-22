TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

FNCL opened at $54.38 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.