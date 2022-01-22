TD Securities Lowers Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$98.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIMAF. CIBC cut their target price on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $55.33 on Thursday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

