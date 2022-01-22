Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ITT were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ITT by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in ITT by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE ITT opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

