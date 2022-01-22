Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 62,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $2,789,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,313 shares of company stock worth $24,681,518.

CRC stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

