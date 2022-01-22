Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

