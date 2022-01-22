Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,742 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,164 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFGC opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Barclays cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

