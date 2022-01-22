Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLSNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

