Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 36.40 at UBS Group

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.16.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

