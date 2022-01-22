Tendies Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Tendies has a total market cap of $114,830.68 and approximately $483.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.