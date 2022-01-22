Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.