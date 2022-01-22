The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LTTHF opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

