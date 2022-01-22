The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

