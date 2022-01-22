The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $574.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $598.00 to $574.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.29.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $343.91 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.