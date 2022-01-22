The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Set at $416.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.29.

NYSE:GS opened at $343.91 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

