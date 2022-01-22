The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

