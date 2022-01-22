The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after acquiring an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,600,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $233,402,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

