The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 8,833.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

