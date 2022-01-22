The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 1,116,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 2.24.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

